Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 16,497 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,497 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of News worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in News by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 3,107.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in News by 164.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NWSA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

