Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,505 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of CNX Resources worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNX

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.