Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Commvault Systems worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 21,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,389.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $157.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

