Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,339 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,853.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.