Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,596 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,958,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 41,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,309,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $21,375,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

NYSE BCO opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

