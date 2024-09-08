Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 224.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

