Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,475 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.