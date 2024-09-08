Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $26,064,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $13,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $8,330,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 24.5% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 753,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 148,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

LivaNova stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

