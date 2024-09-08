Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,044 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Adient worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Adient by 959.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,233,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $2,710,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Adient plc has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $39.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

