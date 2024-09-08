Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $18,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 707.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 60.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.