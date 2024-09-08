Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up to $63.97

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.97, but opened at $66.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 14,177 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,318,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,709 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 78.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

