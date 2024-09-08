Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $205.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE PAC opened at $167.32 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 281,966 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at about $13,976,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

