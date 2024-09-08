Halliburton Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 25,819 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,018 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

