HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,214,632.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,421,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,421,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,639,660. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $37,762,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,369,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

