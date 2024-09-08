HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBAGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.35 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

