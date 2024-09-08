HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.35 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.