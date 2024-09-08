Head to Head Analysis: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMCORE and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 3 0 0 2.00 Wolfspeed 1 11 4 0 2.19

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 198.10%. Given Wolfspeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than EMCORE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

65.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

EMCORE has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -81.08% -25.05% -13.56% Wolfspeed -107.93% -37.76% -5.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $90.96 million 0.09 -$75.36 million ($8.70) -0.11 Wolfspeed $807.20 million 1.28 -$864.20 million ($6.46) -1.27

EMCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wolfspeed beats EMCORE on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

