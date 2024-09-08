Head to Head Review: FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Get FieldPoint Petroleum alerts:

Risk and Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Atlas Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $778.94 million 2.60 $105.43 million $1.80 11.23

Profitability

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 13.71% 16.75% 7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FieldPoint Petroleum and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 2 3.20

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.