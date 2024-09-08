Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

HSIC opened at $68.81 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

