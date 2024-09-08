Hina Nagarajan Acquires 5,000 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £20,350 ($26,758.71).

Hina Nagarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,205.13).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 405.70 ($5.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 475.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,969.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 636.67 ($8.37).

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

