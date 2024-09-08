HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Down 1.0 %

HMST stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.