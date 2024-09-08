HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading 2.5% Higher

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 144,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 195,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

