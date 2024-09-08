HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Trading Up 6.1%

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09). Approximately 574,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 868,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.09).

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.13. The company has a market cap of £46.53 million, a P/E ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

