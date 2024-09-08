HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $610.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.79.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $8,533,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HubSpot Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $496.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.50 and its 200 day moving average is $573.90. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.