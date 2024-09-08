Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 106,059 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,059 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 776,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of -0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $92,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $609,184.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

View Our Latest Report on ZM

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.