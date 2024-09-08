Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 15,166 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

