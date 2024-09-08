Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,748 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,937,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 79,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $135.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

