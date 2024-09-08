Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,462 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Best Buy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.