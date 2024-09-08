Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $367.59 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.37. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.74.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

