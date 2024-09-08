Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.11 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

