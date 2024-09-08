Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,174 shares of company stock worth $1,070,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

