Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

