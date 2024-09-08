Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 61,260 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,260 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.