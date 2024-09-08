Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 98,283 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $22.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

