Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

