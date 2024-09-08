Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,078 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,078 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Barclays raised their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $86.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.