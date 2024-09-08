Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,170,045 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Incyte worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,189 shares of company stock worth $2,812,522 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

INCY opened at $61.26 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

