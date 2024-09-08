Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Up 2.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18). 1,527,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 262,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

Specifically, insider John Wilson acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($68,376.07).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.52. The stock has a market cap of £16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -76.39 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97.

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

