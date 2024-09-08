Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,802 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.89 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

