Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

NYSE ICE opened at $160.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.19. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

