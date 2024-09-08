Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.15

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 15197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

