Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.11.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

