Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 35.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 35.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.17). 3,386,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 582,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is a support level?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.