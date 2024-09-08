iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,701,000 after purchasing an additional 467,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,383,000 after purchasing an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after acquiring an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,846,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $98.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.