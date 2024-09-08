iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.33

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.33 and last traded at $52.32, with a volume of 26000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
