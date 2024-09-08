iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,618 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,806 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

REET stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.