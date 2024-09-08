iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.20

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 30613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 80,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

