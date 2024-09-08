iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

