iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Reduced by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 1.6% of Umpqua Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Umpqua Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,995,000 after acquiring an additional 273,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 150,883 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,838,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

