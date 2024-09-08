iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

