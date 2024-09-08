iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

